Publish Date: 16:30 - 08 December 2020
China summons U.S. diplomat over sanctions, promises response

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 (YJC)_China has summoned the acting top U.S. diplomat in Beijing to protest about U.S. sanctions.

China’s foreign ministry said on its website on Tuesday that Chinese vice foreign ministry Zheng Zeguang has summoned the acting representative in the U.S. embassy to express “solemn protest and strong condemnation”.

He also said that Beijing will take “reciprocal” counter measures.

The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on all 14 vice-chairpersons of China’s National People’s Congress over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong and Beijing’s disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

Source: Reuters

