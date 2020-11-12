Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49217
World » World
Publish Date: 19:41 - 12 November 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

UK to consider sanctions against China

Thursday, 12 November 2020 (YJC)_ Britain said will consider sanctions against China for breaching Hong Kong treaty.

UK to consider sanctions against ChinaBritain on Thursday said China had broken its main bilateral treaty on Hong Kong by imposing new rules to disqualify elected legislators in the former British colony, cautioning that it would consider sanctions as part of its response.

Hong Kong’s autonomy was guaranteed under the “one country, two systems” agreement enshrined in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration signed by then Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

“Beijing’s imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong constitutes a clear breach of the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“China has once again broken its promises and undermined Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy.”

Britain summoned China’s ambassador, Liu Xiaoming, to express its deep concerns and Raab’s deputy, Nigel Adams, told parliament that it was considering possible sanctions on individuals over China’s actions.

“We will continue to consider designations under our Magnitsky-style sanctions regime,” said Adams, Britain’s minister for Asia. He was asked by lawmakers if Britain would sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Adams said it would not be helpful to speculate on names at this stage. China’s embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The European Union called on Beijing to immediately reverse the new rules which it said undermined Hong Kong’s autonomy.

Source: Reuters

Related News
China, Russia Among Rights Abusers Elected to UN Human Rights Council
Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases
China imposes ‘reciprocal’ restrictions on all US diplomats
Hong Kong Police: Whoever breaks the law will be brought to justice
Tags
UK ، china ، hong kong
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: