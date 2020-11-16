Hurricane Iota forms to become 13th storm of busy season

Monday, 16 November 2020 (YJC)_ Iota is the 13th hurricane this year and is projected to make landfall Monday morning in Nicaragua at category 4 strength.

A hurricane bearing down on parts of Central America is the 13th storm to reach hurricane strength so far in a busy season that has already seen more than twice as many named storms as last year.

The National Hurricane Center's website indicated that Hurricane Iota was southeast of Jamaica Sunday afternoon and was expected to make landfall in Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador Monday afternoon.

"Potentially catastrophic winds and a life-threatening storm surge are expected," the NHC warned.

"Hurricane conditions are expected and storm surge impacts are possible on Providencia tonight and Monday," it continued.

Hurricane Zeta's landfall in late October left six dead across Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia.

Source: The Hill