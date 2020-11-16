Ethiopia seizes town in Tigray as conflict spreads to neighboring Eritrea

Monday, 16 November 2020 _The situation remains volatile in Ethiopia's northernmost region of Tigray, where military forces have liberated a town amid an escalation of violence that has displaced thousands of civilians and sparked fears of an imminent civil war in the East African country.

Thirteen days after a conflict erupted between Ethiopian troops and local forces in Tigray, the government said on Monday that Tigray’s forces “were defeated in Alamata,” a town near the border with Amhara regional state.

“As the TPLF (Tigray’s ruling party) militia were defeated in Alamata, they fled taking along around 10,000 prisoners,” the government’s taskforce announced on Twitter.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered the army offensive in the restive Tigray region early this month, in response to a deadly attack on an army base that killed at least 54 people from the ethnic Amhara group in the Oromia region.

Abiy accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) — the region’s ruling party — of having staged the attack.

On Sunday, the Tigrayan forces fired rockets across the border into neighboring Eritrea, accusing the Ethiopian government of using an Eritrean airport to attack Tigray.

Tigray leader Debretsion Gebremichael alleged that there was a coordinated attack by Ethiopian special forces and troops from Eritrea.

But Eritrea’s Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed said last week that his country was not involved in the conflict.

Abiy also denied the accusations in a tweet, saying that Ethiopia was "more than capable of attaining the objectives of the operation by itself.”

He also said army officers were murdered in cold blood.