Turkey arrests FETO suspects attempting to flee to Greece

Monday, 16 November 2020 (YJC)_ Seven people suspected of having links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization were nabbed in northwestern Turkey.

The suspects, including a doctor and former judges, were nabbed in the Ipsala district of Edirne, a northwestern Turkish province bordering Greece, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Source: AA

