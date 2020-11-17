UN Ambassador: UNSC should be reformed to benefit all

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 (YJC)_ Majid Takht-Ravanchi emphasized the importance of the fact that UN Security Council should be reformed to benefit all.

In his remarks at a virtual meeting of the UN General Assembly Iran’s UN ambassador, Majid Takht-Ravanchi says the Security Council should be reformed and its actions should be on the basis of the law to serve the interests of all countries around the world.

“UNSC is facing a crisis of legitimacy and credibility due to poor performance, passivity and in some cases illegal actions” he pinpointed.

He then continued to criticize the overwhelming dominance of Western countries over the UN Security Council and said “the international community has been abused by some permanent members and has not been held accountable for its actions.”

“The weak presence of developing countries in its membership is the reason for which it is undemocratic, Takht-Ravanchi added.

He then referred to the Security Council's extensive and rapid use of its power, such as the imposition of sanctions, under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, and added “the Council should use such means only as a last resort when it has gone through all the avenues for the peaceful settlement of disputes and has assessed their effects and consequences.”

Iran’s ambassador then referred to sanctions and stressed that these are an unwise approach whose effectiveness and moral legitimacy have been severely questioned by hitting vulnerable groups in target countries.

Finally, he highlighted the importance of the need to reform UNSC and said that the reformed council should be law-abiding and act in accordance with the charter and be accountable for its actions and decisions.