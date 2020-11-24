Caught between India-Pakistan animosity

Tuesday, 24 November 2020_Some 120 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir lies Uri. The Line of Control that divides Kashmir into two parts and ruled by India and Pakistan runs through this area of Baramulla district of Indian-held Kashmir.

After trekking around 10 to 15 minutes, you reach this Murthal Village, which is frequently a target of India-Pakistan animosity.

Parvaiz Ahmad's house was completely destroyed in the recent India-Pakistan faceoff although his family was lucky enough to survive this devastating attack.

Weeks have passed since the incident; Parvaiz is still waiting for help and relief work to begin.

Government officials told Press TV that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is working on a project to construct 44 bunkers for people living along the Line of Control. They said that another project for building some 250 individual bunkers is underway.

For decades, Kashmiris have been bearing the brunt of India -Pakistan animosity. The two countries have fought 2 of their 3 wars over Kashmir, which they rule in parts but claim in its entirety. Kashmir has lost tens of thousands of people after the armed struggle against Indian rule began in 1989. India accuses Pakistan of training and sending fighters into Indian side of Kashmir, something Pakistan denies but says it only supports the idea of ‘Free and unified Kashmir’ politically and diplomatically.

The question that remains is, how long will Parvaiz and many others like him wait for the governmental assistance? Can they survive this harsh winter without a proper shelter? And how long will it take the world to stand up for the resolution of this long-pending dispute without further destruction?