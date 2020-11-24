Intra-Afghan talks bring peace, stability to Afghanistan: Iran Parliament speaker

Tuesday, 24 November 2020_Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says intra-Afghan talks leading by the country’s legal government without pressure from third countries can help establish peace and stability in the war-ravaged state.

In a Monday meeting with Afghanistan's Ambassador to Tehran Abdolghafor Lival, the top Iranian parliamentarian expressed regret over the recent terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital city of Kabul.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized the establishment of security, peace and tranquility in Afghanistan,” Qalibaf said, expressing hope that such terrorist incidents would not happen in Afghanistan anymore.

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry said almost two dozen rockets hit Kabul early Saturday, targeting several areas in the northern and central parts of the city, including the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses embassies and international firms.

The barrage of rockets on the Afghan capital left at least eight people dead and more than 30 others injured, the latest big attack in a wave of violence that has engulfed the Afghan capital.