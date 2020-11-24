Over 3,000 Palestinian children killed by Israeli regime since 2000

Tuesday, 24 November 2020_Israeli forces have killed over three thousand Palestinian children since the beginning of the Second Intifada also known as the Aqsa Intifada in September of 2000 while tens of thousands of others sustained injuries.

The figures were released by the Palestinian Ministry of Information who pointed to the deliberate killing of Palestinian children by the Israeli military. The Palestinian Ministry of Information added that 123 Palestinian minors have been killed and many more injured ever since US President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the Israeli capital in December 2017.

Since 2008 Israeli forces waged three wars on the Gaza Strip killing and maiming thousands of children. During Israel’s 20-14 war on Gaza Israeli forces killed over 2,200 Gazans including hundreds of children with more than 11,000 people wounded.

According to human rights organizations the Israeli attacks on Palestinians including children were systematic and deliberate and fall under Israel’s strategy of using disproportionate and excessive force against civilians. No Israeli force has ever been put on trial in crimes perpetrated by its soldiers due to the protection it enjoys from the United States.

Despite Israel’s grave violations of international law, Palestinian children continue to suffer due to international apathy. Rights groups demand that Israeli war criminals be brought to justice.