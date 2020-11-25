Syrian media report fresh Israeli aggression near Damascus, Syria’s south

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 _Syrian media say Israel has launched fresh airstrikes on several positions in southern Syria and outside the capital, Damascus, the second such attack in a week.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday two separate "aggressions" from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on the Arab country’s south and outskirts of Damascus.

The airstrikes were near a village in the southern province of Quneitra, and in Jabal al Mane area near the town of Kiswa in Damascus province, according to SANA.

The Syrian state news agency said the attacks caused only material damage.

SANA earlier said Syria's air defenses had responded to incoming missiles, providing no further details.

Last week, Israeli warplanes targeted military sites belonging to resistance groups in the capital Damascus, killing several military personnel.