US ‘ready to lead the world, not retreat from it,’ Biden says

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 _US President-elect Joe Biden says the country is "ready to lead the world, not retreat from it,” as he announces some of his cabinet picks.

“It’s a team that reflects that America is back. Ready to lead the world, not retreat from it,” Biden said on stage while formally introducing the appointees at Wilmington’s Queen Theater in his home state of Delaware.

He made the comments Tuesday a day after the Trump administration finally notified him about preparations for a transition into the White House despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede defeat at the presidential election.

“They embody my core beliefs that America is strongest when it works with its allies. Collectively, this team has secured some of the most defining national security and diplomatic achievements in recent memory — made possible through decades of experience working with our partners,” he said. “They'll tell me what I need to know, not what I want to know.”

Biden commented about appointing a Latino, Alejandro “Ali” Mayorkas, as the Homeland Security secretary.

“I am proud that for the first time ever the department will be led by an immigrant, a Latino, who knows that we are a nation of laws and values," said the former vice president.