Trump cancels plans to attend Pennsylvania GOP event on election

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 (YJC) _President Trump canceled plans to attend Pennsylvania GOP event on election.

President Trump canceled plans on Wednesday to attend an event orchestrated by Pennsylvania Republicans to highlight allegations of election irregularities.

Trump was expected to join Rudy Giuliani and other legal representatives affiliated with his campaign at the event at a hotel in Gettysburg, but it was scrapped at the last moment. The trip was never officially on Trump's schedule, but multiple news outlets reported he planned to make an appearance.

The cancellation came shortly after a campaign adviser, Boris Epshteyn, shared that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Epshteyn was at a news conference last week alongside Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, who were both planning to make the trip to Gettysburg.

The Republican Party of Pennsylvania had announced the event would take place at a Gettysburg hotel rather than the state Capitol. Some in the party have pushed allegations of fraud in the vote in the state, but there is no evidence of widespread irregularities.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) on Monday formally signed off on the state's certification declaring President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.

But Trump and his allies have pressed on in their attempts to undermine the election result, insisting falsely that the president actually won. Other similar events were scheduled to take place in Michigan and Arizona.

The General Services Administration on Monday formally recognized Biden as president-elect, allowing the former vice president's team access to transition materials and funds, after weeks of stonewalling by the Trump administration.

Source: The Hill