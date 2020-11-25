Twin blasts kill 17 in Afghanistan's predominantly Shia Hazara city of Bamiyan

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 _At least 17 people have been killed and dozens of others injured in two explosions in the Afghan city of Bamiyan, which is home to many members of the Shia Hazara Muslim community.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said that the blasts took place in a marketplace in the evening rush hour on Tuesday.

Afghanistan’s Tolo News, quoting police sources, said that explosives had been hidden at the side of a road in the market.

The victims reportedly included at least 15 civilians, including children, and two traffic police officers.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

The Shia Hazara Muslim community has been attacked by militants countless times over the past years.

In cities such as Kabul, Hazara Muslims have seen repeated attacks in their neighborhoods, including a brutal daylight assault on a hospital maternity ward that left several mothers dead in the capital in May.

Violence continues in Afghanistan even as government negotiators and the Taliban have been meeting in Qatar to reach a peace deal. There has been little progress in those meetings since September.