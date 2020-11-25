Qatar dispatches special commerce envoy to Iran: Iranian Minister

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 _Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian says Qatar has officially deployed a special commerce representative to the Islamic Republic as it moves ahead with plans to expand ties with its northern neighbor.

Ardakanian said on Tuesday that Iran is now the fourth country after the US, Britain and France to which Qatar has appointed a special envoy for commercial and business affairs.

“This means clear-cut and serious determination to develop tries in various sectors,” said Ardaknian while on the sidelines of a major economic forum between government officials of Iran and Qatar in the central city of Isfahan.

A report by the Iranian energy ministry’s news service Paven said that Ardakanian and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari had signed a major document to expand energy and economic ties in Isfahan on Tuesday.

The document covers cooperation between the two countries in 14 major fields with a focus on joint projects in water, sewage treatment, electricity and natural gas, said the report.

Iran and Qatar are two major global producers of natural gas as they share the world’s largest gas field in the Persian Gulf.

High-ranking government officials from Qatar were present in the meeting in Isfahan, said the report by Paven, adding that the Iranian delegation was represented by Ardakanian as senior officials from the government and the private sector.

Ardaknian, who had travelled to Doha earlier this month to carry out final preparations for the important forum in Isfahan, said that the spread of the coronavirus in the Middle East caused Iran and Qatar to shelve plans for a larger intergovernmental summit.