Russia pessimistic about improvement of ties with US even under Biden

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 _Russia’s deputy foreign minister has expressed pessimism about the improvement of ties between Moscow and Washington even after the assumption of power by President-elect Joe Biden.

Speaking at a meeting of the presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow on Tuesday, Sergei Ryabkov said Russia cannot hope for a “dynamic improvement” in bilateral relations with the United States even after the inauguration of an elected president in that country.

“Whoever ends up in the White House after January 20, 2021, I see no reason to hope for a dynamic improvement in Russian-American relations,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying.

“The inertia of approaches to Russia, which is embedded in the doctrinal principles of the United States, and in a whole series of legislative acts and other initiatives, which were nominated and passed through the Congress, and most importantly, the almost total coincidence of views on modern Russia in the American mainstream, leave no chance of moving along an upward trajectory, at least in the medium term,” Ryabkov added.

The Russian diplomat said Moscow and Washington needed to focus on analyzing the contentious issues that have accumulated in recent years, such as the resumption of the normal functioning of foreign missions and solving humanitarian cases.

“Unfortunately, given the peculiarities of the perception of Russia in the United States, it has not been possible to move forward in recent years and there has been a regression in many directions,” Ryabkov said, adding that, “This does not mean that Russian-American relations are hopeless… We need to focus on such a ‘cleaning action’ to clean up the dirt in bilateral relations.”

Relations between the two countries remain strained over a litany of issues, such as Syria and Ukraine as well as allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, which Moscow denies.

Republican US President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat in the November 3 election and mounted multiple legal challenges to reverse the results in several key states after his Democratic rival was declared the projected winner.