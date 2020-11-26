Trump resorts to tweet storm over ‘massive voter fraud’ in 2020 election

Trump took to Twitter Wednesday to reaffirm his stance about fraud in the November 3 election, for which he has failed to offer evidence in courts.

“I will be speaking before a very important Pennsylvania State Senate hearing which is in process now. Talking about the massive voter fraud which took place in the 2020 Election,” he said.

But 2020 is a long way from over! https://t.co/usdkMvGMhK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020

He also shared a video showing the hearing at that Pennsylvania state legislature, with the caption: “Crowd gasps after finding out that a mysterious spike of votes in Pennsylvania had 600,000 votes for Biden and only 3,200 for Trump.”

The outgoing president also denied his offensive comments, previously made towards the US military.

“The ‘losers & suckers’ statement on dead military heroes has been proven to be a total fabrication and lie. IT WAS NEVER MADE! The ‘anonymous’ fabricator, who is a major sleaze, went forward with the lie despite 25 strong witnesses to the contrary. Welcome to the roaring 20’s!”

RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020

More votes were cast in the election than in any other election in US history, and the turnout rate marked the highest in more than a century.

Despite Trump’s latest remarks, his administration has give the winner, former Vice President Joe Biden, the green light to begin transition into the White House.