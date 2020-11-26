Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49455
Iran » Iran
Publish Date: 18:13 - 26 November 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

China says lodged stern representations with the U.S. over Iran-related sanctions

Thursday, 26 November 2020 (YJC) _ China said it has lodged stern representations with the U.S. over Iran-related sanctions.

China says lodged stern representations with the U.S. over Iran-related sanctionsChina said on Thursday it has lodged stern representations with the United States after Washington announced fresh Iran-related sanctions on four entities.

China urged the United States to correct its mistakes, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing.

The United States will impose the sanctions on four entities on Wednesday, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams said, accusing the entities in China and Russia of activities in promoting Iran’s missile programme.

Source: Reuters

Related News
The legacy of President Hassan Rouhani
Iran goes ahead in space tech, despite US sanctions: ISA
JCPOA will survive; talks not military force can end Persian Gulf tensions: SIPRI chief
Iran to attract around million Chinese tourists in 5-year period: Official
Tags
Iran ، China ، US ، sanctions
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: