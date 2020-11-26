Waterfall of clouds cascade down China's Lushan Mountain

Thursday, 26 November 2020_A sea of rolling clouds cascade down the face of Lushan Mountain in east China's Jiangxi Province, offering a stunning scene which mesmerized visitors and photography enthusiasts for several hours.

The flowing clouds pervaded the valleys and enveloped ridges, streaming down to the forest and red-roof houses below, creating an amazing "cloud waterfall" landscape.

In a number of scenic spots, layer upon layer of clouds stretched for miles, drawing shutterbugs, both professional and amateur, who did not want to miss out on the opportunity to capture this beautiful moment.

"The sea of clouds, snowscape, and the yellow leaves in the golden autumn, all make photography enjoyable here, plus breathing in the fresh air is also really great," said Huang Dongqiang, a member of the China Photographers Association.

"The scene you capture in the lens is really quite different from the one you see with your own eyes. It is as beautiful as a fairyland," said a visitor from Jiangxi’s Ji'an City.

The Lushan Mountain, famous for its mighty peaks, roaring waterfalls, and mysterious cloud mists, was listed as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1996.

