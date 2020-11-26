Argentines bid farewell to Maradona at Buenos Aires wake

Thursday, 26 November 2020_Argentines gathered at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires on Thursday, where the casket of football icon Diego Maradona lay in state, draped in an Argentine flag and his famous no. 10 shirt.

Maradona, Argentina's favorite son whose life was marred by struggles with addiction, died aged 60 following a heart attack at home on Wednesday. Huge crowds are expected to pay their respects as part of three days of national mourning.

Maradona's body lay in a wooden coffin with the blue and white national flag and an Argentina soccer jersey with the number 10 that had been part of his nickname "D10S" - a play on "dios", the Spanish word for God.

Fans held back by a barrier threw football shirts, flowers and other data-x-items towards the casket as they tried to get near the player, who was a hero in Argentina and beyond both on and off the pitch despite his well-documented flaws.

(Source: Reuters)