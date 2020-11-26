Argentines bid farewell to Maradona at Buenos Aires wake

Maradona, Argentina's favorite son whose life was marred by struggles with addiction, died aged 60 following a heart attack at home on Wednesday. Huge crowds are expected to pay their respects as part of three days of national mourning.
Maradona's body lay in a wooden coffin with the blue and white national flag and an Argentina soccer jersey with the number 10 that had been part of his nickname "D10S" - a play on "dios", the Spanish word for God.
Fans held back by a barrier threw football shirts, flowers and other data-x-items towards the casket as they tried to get near the player, who was a hero in Argentina and beyond both on and off the pitch despite his well-documented flaws.
(Source: Reuters)