Australia to fire 13 troops over war crimes in Afghanistan

Friday, 27 November 2020_Australia has sent notices of likely dismissal to a number of troops after a damning military report confirmed last week that its forces murdered dozens of civilians or prisoners in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.

The head of the Australian army, Lieutenant General Rick Burr, said that 13 current soldiers have been issued with notices that could eventually lead to their termination.

They are suspected of being witnesses to the killings, or of being dishonest in testifying.

“At this time, 13 individuals have been issued administrative action notices in relation to the Afghanistan inquiry,” he said on Friday.

They have two weeks to respond to the notices, Burr said.

“We are all committed to learning from the inquiry and emerging from this a stronger, more capable and effective army,” he added.