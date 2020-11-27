Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran

Friday, 27 November 2020 (YJC) _ Terrorists target Iran nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh near Tehran.

An Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been attacked in an assassination attempt by terrorists near Tehran.

According to initial reports, Iranian physicist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi, was attacked during an armed clash between his bodyguards and unknown assailants in Absard region of Davamand, Tehran province, on Friday.

Reports suggest the Fakhrizadeh has been sent to the hospital immediately after the incident.

Fakhrizadeh was a high-profile figure in Iran's political/ strategic circles and was a professor of Physics at the Imam Hussein University. He was also a senior scientist at the Iranian Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics.

Iran's revolutionary guards' commander suggested that Iran has vowed to avenge the killings of the scientist, 'as it has in the past'.

Ministry of Defence released a statement to express the condolences on Martyrdom of Fakhrizadeh to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and mettlesome and martyr-nurturing nation of Iran.