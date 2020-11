Friday, 27 November 2020 (YJC) _ Beijing FC has become the second team in the East Zone to qualify for the 2020 AFC Champions League Round of 16, after posting a 2-0 win over Group E rival Melbourne Victory.

First half goals from Jonathan Viera and Zhang Yuning gave the Chinese side a 3rd win in 7 days, taking them beyond the group-stage of the competition for the first time since 2015, with two games to spare.

Beijing, which has bagged 12 points from its previous 4 matches in Group E, will now join Japan’s Vissel Kobe in the Round of 16. Its next match will be against FC Seoul on Monday.