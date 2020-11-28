Ansarullah forces have hit a Saudi oil depot in Jeddah

Saturday, 28 November 2020_A successful hit deep inside Saudi Arabia; Yemen’s Ansarullah fighters carried out a retaliatory missile strike on an oil facility in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Monday.

The Yemeni army says a new “winged missile” called the “Quds 2” was used in the operation against the distribution station operated by Saudi Aramco.

Yemen’s military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said it was another response to the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen. The military spokesman warned Saudis and foreign companies operating in the kingdom to stay away from vital installations as he pledged that Yemeni fighters will keep up such retaliatory operations.

The new Quds-2 cruise missile must have flown over 400 miles to reach its target. The latest missile strike once again underscores Ansarullah’s fast-improving capabilities to hit Saudi targets with high precision.

This strike on Aramco's site should certainly let the Saudi Kingdom know that this is not a war it can when it has shown, It has attempted for years to defeat the Yemeni people and have has not succeeded. And they are only getting stronger. Robert Fantina, Author and Journalist, Ontario

Ansarullah’s arsenal of new weapons, including projectiles and drones, has become a major headache for the Saudis nearly six years after they began the war to defeat the popular forces.