Saturday, 28 November 2020_Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Santiago on Friday (November 27), facing down police in riot gear and blasts from water cannons.

Protests in Chile began a little over a year ago to call for reforms to the pension, healthcare and education systems.

Chileans poured into the country's main squares late last month after voters gave a ringing endorsement to a plan to tear up the country's Pinochet-era constitution in favour of a new charter drafted by citizens.

Source: Reuters