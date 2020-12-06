Protest against global security law in Paris

Sunday, 29 November 2020_A human tide, rarely seen, flooded in the streets of Paris and all over France in a freedom march against a new security law.

The massive protest is held against President Macron's government, that is pushing a new bill that restricts the ability to film police. Human rights associations and media are unanimous: this law would allow police brutality to go undiscovered and unpunished.

Two major events this week plead in favor of the protesters and of the importance of video footage to denounce police violence. First French police dismantled a migrant camp in central Paris. The French government ordered an internal police investigation after police officers were filmed tossing migrants out of tents and intentionally tripping one while evacuating a protest camp.

And then a second video showed the violent arrest of a black music producer in Paris. Three police officers repeatedly punched and hit him during 20 minutes. The man told that the officers made racist insults.

Under a huge pressure, Interior Minister Darmanin announced disciplinary proceedings as soon as possible. But that might be too little, too late. In the meantime, the protest is going on.

A large majority in the French parliament has voted in favor of the security law, but the Senate still has to approve it. Right wing senators, the majority in the Senate, declared that they will rewrite the law because it is unconstitutional.