Eight Saudis killed in Yemeni ballistic missile attack against coalition's positions

Monday, 30 November 2020_The Yemeni army, backed by popular forces, have launched a missile attack against the Saudi-led coalition’s Camp Tadawain in Yemen’s Ma’rib, killing at least eight Saudi forces.

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Sunday that the missile attack targeted the Joint Operations Room of the coalition camp in Ma’rib, central Yemen.

According to Saree, the Badr-P ballistic missile used in this operation killed eight and wounded at least seven other coalition troops.

The Yemeni spokesman warned that such operations against the coalition positions will continue as long as the Saudi aggression and the siege of Yemen continues.

He also noted that Yemeni forces are observing and controlling the enemy’s movements, and will target them wherever they are.

Supported militarily by the US, the UK, and several other Western countries, Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 to crush a popular uprising that had overthrown a regime friendly to Riyadh.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives in Yemen.