Fauci warns of ‘surge upon surge’ as US tops 13 million COVID-19 cases

Monday, 30 November 2020_US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warns about “a surge upon a surge” in coronavirus cases, as the nation heads into December, with coronavirus cases having topped 13 million across the country.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said on Sunday that the increase in US cases of the infectious disease would be almost vertical if shown on a graph.

“So what we expect, unfortunately, as we go for the next couple of weeks into December, that we might see a surge superimposed upon that surge that we're already in,” he said.

The country has now surpassed 13.2 million coronavirus cases and 266,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations have also reached an all-time high of more than 91,000, with more than 18,000 people in the intensive care unit.

Health officials keep calling on people to adhere to health safety measures such as mask wearing and social distancing.

They cautioned people not to travel or gather with groups outside of their immediate household for Thanksgiving.

Some 6.8 million people, however, got on flights days ahead of the holiday, breaking air travel records during the pandemic.

“The travel that has been done has been done,” Fauci said. “Right now as people go back, we want to urge them ... to be really careful when you either return from the place that you went or other people come back into your house.”