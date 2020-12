Sunday, 27 December 2020 (YJC)_ Top US government scientist warns that the outbreak may worsen after holidays.

Top US government scientist Anthony Fauci warns that the worst of the pandemic may be yet to come, driving America to a “critical point” as holiday travel spreads the coronavirus.

“I share the concern of President-elect (Joe) Biden that as we get into the next few weeks, it might actually get worse,” the infectious disease specialist tells CNN.

Biden cautioned on Wednesday that the nation’s “darkest days are ahead of us — not behind us.”

