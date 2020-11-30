RAF in new confrontation with Russian Air Force over North Sea

Monday, 30 November 2020_The Royal Air Force (RAF) has tried to engage Russian air force assets over the North Sea with a view to deterring them from approaching British air space.

According to the RAF, the incident occurred on Saturday (November 28).

RAF Typhoon fast jets were scrambled from @RAFLossiemouth this morning to intercept Russian military aircraft operating over the North Sea near UK airspace.



Two Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray (Scotland) after two Russian Tupolev TU-142 Bear F planes were detected approaching British air space.

The Tupolev TU-142 Bear F aircraft specializes in maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare.

Earlier this year, the commander of the RAF, Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston, mocked the Russian Tu-142 Bear Fs as “relics of the Cold War” which according to him pose a “hazard to civilian and military aircraft”.