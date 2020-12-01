Azerbaijani forces take over last Nagorno-Karabakh region per truce deal

Tuesday, 01 December 2020_Azerbaijani army units have entered Nagorno-Karabakh’s Lachin region, 28 years after its occupation by Armenian forces, under a recent truce deal, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry declared.

"In accordance with the trilateral statement signed by presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation, and the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia, units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Lachin district on December 1,” the ministry announced in an early Tuesday statement cited by TASS news agency, referring to the Russian-brokered truce.

It further released a video showing a tank flying the Azerbaijani flag and leading a column of trucks into the district along a road on Monday night.

The movement of Azerbaijani forces into Lachin marks the last handover of three regions by the Armenian military as part of the early November truce agreement that ended heavy fighting between the two former Soviet Union republics.

Earlier, Armenian troops withdrew from the Agdam and Kalbajar regions of Nagoro-Karabakh. According to the deal, Azerbaijan was to assume control of the Kalbajar district by November 15, the Agdam district by November 20, and the Lachin district by December 1.

Later, however, the handover of Kalbajar was delayed for 10 days over the inadequate capacity of the only road connecting the region to Armenia. Kalbajar was eventually turned over to Baku on November 25.