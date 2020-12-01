Nuclear scientist laid to rest as Iran vows to continue his work

Tuesday, 01 December 2020_Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been laid to rest three days after his assassination outside Tehran, with the country's defense minister pledging to continue his work “with more speed and more power.”

He was buried at Imamzadeh Saleh mosque in Tajrish in northern Tehran's Shemiran district on Monday after a detailed funeral ceremony was held in the morning.

The cortege began at the Ministry of Defense in east Tehran, with top state and military officials on hand to pay their respect to a man who played a leading role in bolstering Iran's defense power and advancing its nuclear energy program.

An honor guard carried the casket containing his remains which reportedly received three shots during an ambush in a boulevard in Absard where an explosives-laden Nissan truck was blown up as the scientist and his security detail came under attack in a hail of bullets.

The remains of the weapon used in the assassination show that it was made in Israel, an informed source told Press TV Monday. The weapon collected from the site of the terrorist act bears the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry.

Iran's Ministry of Intelligence also said it had obtained "new leads" on the identity of the perpetrators and that the information "will be publicized very soon."