Israel behind assassination of Iranian scientist: US official

Wednesday, 02 December 2020_A senior American official has acknowledged that the Israeli regime was behind the assassination of an Iranian scientist, CNN reports.

The official, however, “declined to give details about whether the Trump administration knew about the attack before it was carried out or provided support," according to the report released Wednesday.

“The official said that in the past, Israelis have shared information with the US about their targets and covert operations before carrying them out but would not say if they did so in this instance. The Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed Friday, had been a target for the Israelis for a long time,” read the report.

Prominent nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in a terrorist attack near the Iranian capital Tehran.

The attack targeted the vehicle carrying Fakhrizadeh — who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), the agency said.

“President Donald Trump has given [Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo carte blanche to continue carrying out the administration's "maximum pressure" campaign over the next two months,” added the report.