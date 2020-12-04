Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Iran’s nuclear work will go on despite attempts to disrupt it: Iran’s UN mission

Wednesday, 02 December 2020_A senior Iranian diplomat says the country makes decisions on its nuclear energy program based on national interests less than a week after the assassination of senior Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh that Tehran blamed on Israel.

0Iran’s nuclear work will go on despite attempts to disrupt it: Iran’s UN mission“Iran makes decisions on its nuclear program based on national interests,” the spokesman for Iran’s permanent mission to the UN, Alireza Miryousefi, told Newsweek on Wednesday.

He pointed to Iran’s steps to suspend its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and said the measures wil not be reversed as long as the US refused to adhere to its own obligations and the Europeans also failed to normalize trade ties with Tehran as per the international accord, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“As you know, the steps taken since the US withdrew from the JCPOA are incremental and will be in effect as long as other parties are in violation of the accord and/or are not fulfilling their obligations,” he said.

