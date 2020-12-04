Iran’s nuclear work will go on despite attempts to disrupt it: Iran’s UN mission

Wednesday, 02 December 2020_A senior Iranian diplomat says the country makes decisions on its nuclear energy program based on national interests less than a week after the assassination of senior Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh that Tehran blamed on Israel.

0 “Iran makes decisions on its nuclear program based on national interests,” the spokesman for Iran’s permanent mission to the UN, Alireza Miryousefi, told Newsweek on Wednesday.

He pointed to Iran’s steps to suspend its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and said the measures wil not be reversed as long as the US refused to adhere to its own obligations and the Europeans also failed to normalize trade ties with Tehran as per the international accord, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).