Publish Date: 17:26 - 04 December 2020
World Likud Chairman: We'll do whatever it takes to stop Iran from getting nukes'

Friday, 04 December 2020 (YJC)_ World Likud Chairman tells Arutz Sheva that they will do whatever it takes to stop Iran from getting nukes.

Turning to Iran’s nuclear program, Danon warned that Tehran is ramping up its atomic program at a time when both the US and Israel are distracted by internal political divisions.

“We are busy with our elections, the US is busy with its election, but at the same time the Iranians are continuing to run very fast to achieve nuclear weapons. We cannot allow that to happen. Israel will do whatever is necessary to block it from achieving its nuclear ambitions.”

“President-elect Biden said before the election that he will reenter the JCPOA – the Iran agreement. We hope that he will not do it on the same conditions that President Obama did.”

“We are worried about it. And it’s not only us. I’ve spoken with our colleagues in the area, especially in the Gulf countries, and they are watching very closely to see what will be the policy of President-elect Biden. I hope he understands that the JCPOA isn’t the solution – it is the problem.”

Source: israelnationalnews

