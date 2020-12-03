Thursday, 03 December 2020 (YJC)_ Treasury Department Says United States imposes new sanctions on an Iranian Group.

The United States has imposed another round of Iran-related sanctions, a statement released by US Treasury Department said. The United States has imposed another round of Iran-related sanctions, said a statement released by the US Treasury Department. According to the department, the Office of Foreign Assets Control blacklisted an entity, the Shahid Meisami Group and its director, saying the group is involved in Tehran’s chemical research and is connected with the banned Iranian Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research, also known as the SNPD.

“Shahid Meisami Group is involved in Iran’s chemical weapons research and is subordinate to the Iranian Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, also known as SPND. The United States designated SPND in 2014 in connection with the Iranian regime’s proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) or their means of delivery”, read the statement released by the Treasury Department.

The move is another attempt by the White House to put pressure on the Tehran. Reports say President Donald Trump wants to drown Tehran in sanctions in order to make it difficult for Democrat Joe Biden, who is projected to win the 2020 presidential election, to return the United States to the JCPOA agreement, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The development comes two weeks after the Treasury announced sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo previously said that more restrictions will be imposed on the Islamic Republic in the coming weeks and months.

Source: Sputnik