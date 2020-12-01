US Secretary of State: Washington looking to cooperate with Bahrain to fight terrorism

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 (YJC)_ US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that Washington was looking to cooperate with Bahrain to fight terrorism.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani praised on Tuesday a US partnership as the cornerstone of Gulf security.

The Bahraini minister spoke during the virtual opening of the first US-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue that focused on defense cooperation, regional security and economic development and trade.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo - who was hosting the dialogue – said that Washington was looking to cooperate with Bahrain to fight terrorism.

Sanctions have deprived Iran of financing terrorist groups, Pompeo said.

During the virtual dialogue, Zayani called on the international community to continue pressure on Iran as he viewed Tehran as a security challenge for countries in the region.

Iran has malicious intentions towards regional states, the Bahraini minister said.

Source: Arabnews