Zarif: Iranians won't be deceived by final machinations of intl. terrorists, Zionist warmongers

Tuesday, 01 December 2020_Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has shed light on an anti-Iran psychological operation by the Saudi-Israeli-US axis that led up to the assassination of a senior nuclear scientist, saying Iranians will never by deceived by the final struggles of international terrorists and notorious warmongers.

“The architects and advocates of the failed policy of maximum pressure [on Iran] are trying to use the final days of [US President Donald] Trump’s regime to generate tensions and harm the environment created for the removal of repressive sanctions,” Zarif said in a post on his Instagram account on Monday night.

Zarif highlighted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent tour of the region, his tripartite meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as well as Netanyahu’s recent remarks, saying the developments are all indicative of such a conspiracy, which unfortunately came to light with the cowardly and terrorist act of assassinating one of Iran’s top scientists.

“A counter-intelligence campaign and purposeful psychological warfare were launched in tandem with this terrorist act, in the delusive hope that the evil plans of Pompeo, Netanyahu and bin Salman to create tensions would materialize,” the post added.

As soon as the news of Fakhrizadeh’s assassination broke on Persian-language outlets on Friday, Israeli media were falsely cited as claiming that the scientist’s name had been leaked to Israel’s Mossad spy agency through UN lists, Zarif said.