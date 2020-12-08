Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 13:16 - 08 December 2020
Zarif: Iran won't negotiate with the West over the region

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 (YJC)_ While addressing neighboring countries, Iranian Foreign Minister said the country won't negotiate with the West over the region.

Zarif: Iran won't negotiate with the West over the regionIn his Tuesday tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote “it seems that some neighboring countries have requested the West to be part of the negotiation process with Iran."

Then he retorted “we will not negotiate with the West over the region. The very problem is exactly their interventions".

"However, we are always prepared to negotiate with our neighbors, and projects such as the 1986 Regional Security, the 2016 Regional Dialogue Forum, and the 2019 Hormoz Peace Initiative illustrate this point," Zarif added.

