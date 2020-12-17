IRGC Chief Cmdr.: The Maximum Pressure Policy Has Failed

Thursday, 17 December 2020 (YJC)_ Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said the US’ maximum pressure policy has failed.

In his Thursday’s remarks, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, said the US’ maximum pressure policy has failed.

"The enemy no longer has the ability to threaten and we will never lose to the enemy. Their Maximum pressure policy has blatantly failed."

"Neither the maximum pressure could play the role of impediment to the Iranian nation, nor the pressures of the enemy stopped this country from expanding its defense power and missiles,” he said.

He then continued to say that “Neither the assassination of some Iranians like Fakhrizadeh stopped the nation from continuing the path of scientific progress, nor did the martyrdom of our great commander [Martyr Soleimani] stopped us from continuing our path."