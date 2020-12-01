Rouhani: Enemies are angry with the tranquility and improvement of our economy

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 (YJC)_ Iranian President said enemies are angry with the tranquility and improvement of Iran's economy.

In his Tuesday remarks, Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, said enemies are angry with the tranquility and improvement of Iran's economy and seek to send negative vibes to it with the last weeks of Trump's presidency.

Rouhani also noted that despite the enemies' behaviors and all the hurdles, the Iranian administration has made its utmost to prevent psychological insecurity and instability in the country's economic environment.

Then, he highlighted the fact that the enemies have not been successful in reaching their main target, which has been making Iran's economy collapse via the maximum-pressure campaign.

He added that in planning the next year's budget, the administration has focused on maintaining the country's development process and at the same time supporting the low-income earners.

“The next year's budget is not an oil-reliant one” said the Iranian President.