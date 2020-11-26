Iran emerging victorious from 3-year economic war: President Rouhani

Thursday, 26 November 2020_Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says during the past three years, the country has been engaged in a full-fledged economic war with its enemies, from which it has emerged victorious while those who waged that war will soon be thrown into history’s dustbin.

The chief executive made the remarks on Thursday in a ceremony held via a video conference in Tehran to inaugurate a number of the Ministry of Petroleum’s developmental projects.

Although, the countries’ enemies had brought it under sanctions previously too and were likewise met with Iran’s resistance and steadfastness, “Over these three years, they confronted the Iranian nation with all their might and suffered an ignominious defeat,” Rouhani said.

Iran's president reminded that through its virulent measures, the United States and its allies had sought to prevent the Islamic Republic from celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1979 victory of its Islamic Revolution.

“They wanted to march into Iran, [but] were all overthrown. The entire era of their bullying has come to an end, and they will be thrown into the dustbin of history in a couple of weeks,” Rouhani said, adding, “It was the Iranian nation that stood perseveringly and triumphed. And it was Iran’s enemies that suffered defeat.”

The United States launched the economic war against the Islamic Republic by leaving a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and other world powers that is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

It then ignited the warfare by returning the sanctions that the deal had lifted. By ditching the JCPOA and restoring the bans, Washington egregiously violated the deal’s multilateral nature and the fact that the agreement has been ratified by the United Nations Security Council.