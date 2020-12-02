France FM calls for return to Iran nuclear deal

Wednesday, 02 December 2020 (YJC)_ The French Foreign Ministry calls for return to Iran nuclear deal.

The French Foreign Ministry has reiterated its desire for the US and Iran to return to the nuclear deal and stated that attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis in Yemen are against international law.

According to the Saudi news site Al-Arabiya, a spokeswoman of the French Foreign Ministry said: "We are following the situation between America and Iran with concern because it carries risks to regional security." She added: "The Iranians echoed our call for restraint, and no one there called for immediate retaliation."

The spokeswoman spoke on the Iranian nuclear deal and the possibility of the new US administration under President-elect Joe Biden and Iran returning to it, saying: "The Vienna Agreement is essential so that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon." She stated the ministry's view is that the deal should be expanded in order to stop the development of Iran's nuclear programme.

Source: middleeastmonitor