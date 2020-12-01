Iranian Parl. Speaker: Westerners have not fulfilled their obligations

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 (YJC)_ Iranian Parl. Speaker said Iran’s commitments have been met, but the Westerners have not fulfilled their obligations.

In his remarks during the evening session of the Parliament along with investigating the strategic plan to counter-sanctions.Iranian Parl. Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said: “our commitments have been met, but the Westerners have not fulfilled their obligations.”

He, then continues to sayd that “for several years, JCPOA commitments have been implemented by Iran unilaterally, but the other parties did not adhere to their obligations and did not fulfill them; In fact, our commitments have been met, but the Westerners have not fulfilled their obligations,".

“The parliament ended the one-way road by its today's decision,” Ghalibaf added.

However, he mentioned “Of course, in this plan, Westerners are given the opportunity to fulfill their obligations,”

Iranian Parl. Speaker also lamented the fact that "not only did the Westerners not fulfill their obligations, but we also witnessed sabotage in Natanz that damaged our country's industry. They did not even condemn terrorist acts in Iran such as the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh."