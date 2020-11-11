Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 21:57 - 11 November 2020
New UN agency's claim: Iran continues to stockpile, enrich uranium

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 (YJC)_ U.N.’s atomic watchdog agency claimed Iran continues to increase its stockpile of low-enriched uranium far beyond the limits set in a landmark nuclear deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported in a confidential document distributed to member countries and seen by The Associated Press that Iran as of Nov. 2 had a stockpile of 2,442.9 kilograms (5385.7 pounds) of low-enriched uranium, up from 2,105.4 kilograms (4,641.6 pounds) reported on Aug. 25.

The nuclear deal signed in 2015 with the United States, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, allows Iran only to keep a stockpile of 202.8 kilograms (447 pounds).

The IAEA reported that Iran has also been continuing to enrich uranium to a purity of up to 4.5%, higher than the 3.67% allowed under the deal.

