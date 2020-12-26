IRGC Navy Commander: We are fully prepared to defend Iran's security

Saturday, 26 December 2020 (YJC) _ IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral said that the institution is fully prepared to defend Iran's security.

during his visit to Greater and Lesser Tunbs in the Persian Gulf, He said that the surveys show that “forces, systems and equipment” are prepared to defend the water borders and, as well as Iran's interests and security.

Admiral Tangsiri also put emphasis on maintaining combat readiness and vigilance and full intelligence over their sensitive mission area.

"The purpose of this visit, which is planned in continuation of previous visits and objective observation of the situation in the region, is to review the latest status of combat readiness capabilities," he said.

