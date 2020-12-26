Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 19:20 - 26 December 2020
IRGC Navy Commander: We are fully prepared to defend Iran's security

Saturday, 26 December 2020 (YJC) _ IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral said that the institution is fully prepared to defend Iran's security.

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral, Ali Reza Tangsiri, announced that the institution is fully prepared to defend Iran's security.

during his visit to Greater and Lesser Tunbs in the Persian Gulf, He said that the surveys show that “forces, systems and equipment” are prepared to defend the water borders and, as well as Iran's interests and security.

Admiral Tangsiri also put emphasis on maintaining combat readiness and vigilance and full intelligence over their sensitive mission area.

"The purpose of this visit, which is planned in continuation of previous visits and objective observation of the situation in the region, is to review the latest status of combat readiness capabilities," he said.

"Our field surveys show that forces, systems and equipment in all conditions are at the desired level of readiness to defend the water borders, the interests and security of our country," Tangsiri added.

