Zarif: Iran is prepared to see the US returning to the JCPOA

In a recently-held interview with a local network, Arman Media, Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif said the country is ready to see the US returning to the JCPOA.

However, he said “but Washington is obliged to work to obtain the membership conditions.”

“The United States is responsible for its commitments to the JCPOA, and it should make effort to regain the membership of the deal,” Zarif said.

Iranian Foreign Minister also pointed to the US presidential elections and said “the administration of president-elect, Joe Biden, knows that when they return to the nuclear deal commitments.”

He, then, continues to emphasize that the US should keep in mind the fact that “certain issues including Iran's missile program will not be negotiable because they have already been discussed.”

The diplomat expressed optimism about the future of the deal.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the policies adopted by the Israeli regime, saying that the Zionists are is moving towards their collapse.