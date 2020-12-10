Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49717
Iran » Iran
Publish Date: 19:09 - 10 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Zarif: Iran is prepared to see the US returning to the JCPOA

Thursday, 10 December 2020 (YJC)_ In his recent interview, Iranian Foreign Minister said the country is ready to see the US returning to the JCPOA.

Zarif: Iran is prepared to see the US returning to the JCPOAIn a recently-held interview with a local network, Arman Media, Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif said the country is ready to see the US returning to the JCPOA.

However, he said “but Washington is obliged to work to obtain the membership conditions.”

 “The United States is responsible for its commitments to the JCPOA, and it should make effort to regain the membership of the deal,” Zarif said.

Iranian Foreign Minister also pointed to the US presidential elections and said “the administration of president-elect, Joe Biden, knows that when they return to the nuclear deal commitments.”

He, then, continues to emphasize that the US should keep in mind the fact that “certain issues including Iran's missile program will not be negotiable because they have already been discussed.”

The diplomat expressed optimism about the future of the deal.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the policies adopted by the Israeli regime, saying that the Zionists are is moving towards their collapse.

Related News
Elliott Abrams: ‘There is no reason to make all sorts of concessions to Iran’
Iran vows to legally pursue leakage of IAEA confidential report
World Likud Chairman: We'll do whatever it takes to stop Iran from getting nukes'
Americans doubt Joe Biden can improve the United States’ relationship with Iran
United States Imposes New Sanctions on an Iranian Group
Zarif: Iran will not negotiate over an already-negotiated agreement
Tags
mohammad-javad zarif ، iranian foreign ministry ، US ، JCPOA
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: