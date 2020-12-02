China urges intl. community to stick to two-state solution to Palestine issue

China has thrown its weight behind the Palestinian people's just cause to restore their legitimate rights, calling on the international community to adhere to the so-called two-state solution to the decades-long conflict in the Middle East.

Chinese President Xi Jinping made the remarks in a message sent to a UN meeting on Tuesday, marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Xi described the issue of Palestine as a root problem in the Middle East.

He also asked the international community to adhere to the right direction of the so-called two-state solution and make efforts towards regional peace based on relevant UN resolutions and the "land for peace" principle.

China attaches great importance to the Palestine issue, Xi said, adding that his country supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate rights as well as efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He further noted that under current circumstances, the international community should pay more attention to the grave challenges brought by the coronavirus outbreak to Palestine and help the nation fight against the pandemic.