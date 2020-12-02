Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 23:31 - 02 December 2020
China sees breakthroughs in display screen technologies

Wednesday, 02 December 2020_Helped by developing technologies like the 5G network and the Internet of Things (IoT), Chinese display screen makers have launched a variety of innovative and cutting-edge products that challenge traditional perceptions.

China sees breakthroughs in display screen technologiesAt the exhibition hall of leading Chinese display manufacturer BOE Technology, various flexible and foldable screens are on display. Amongst the exhibits is a recently released "screen scroll concept" device that achieves an almost "zero crease" effect on the screen.

Besides consumer electronic products, cutting-edge screen displays for vehicles have become a driving force for auto manufacturers. Multi-screen systems that can be linked together are now a focal point for the development of interactive display screens within the auto industry.

The NOMI screen, a collaborative product from BOE and Chinese automobile manufacturer NIO, is one example.

"There are five screens in the vehicle, including one central control screen, one heads-up display (HUD) and the loveliest NOMI screen, which is in the central area. The screen can provide a lot of interactive information, and people can use many car-related functions, such as navigation and entertainment on the screen," said Shen Feng, executive vice president of NIO.

Shen added that NOMI is not only a simple artificial intelligence system but also an emotional and intelligent car partner.

Source: Reuters

