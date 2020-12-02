China sees breakthroughs in display screen technologies

Wednesday, 02 December 2020_Helped by developing technologies like the 5G network and the Internet of Things (IoT), Chinese display screen makers have launched a variety of innovative and cutting-edge products that challenge traditional perceptions.

At the exhibition hall of leading Chinese display manufacturer BOE Technology, various flexible and foldable screens are on display. Amongst the exhibits is a recently released "screen scroll concept" device that achieves an almost "zero crease" effect on the screen.

Besides consumer electronic products, cutting-edge screen displays for vehicles have become a driving force for auto manufacturers. Multi-screen systems that can be linked together are now a focal point for the development of interactive display screens within the auto industry.

The NOMI screen, a collaborative product from BOE and Chinese automobile manufacturer NIO, is one example.

"There are five screens in the vehicle, including one central control screen, one heads-up display (HUD) and the loveliest NOMI screen, which is in the central area. The screen can provide a lot of interactive information, and people can use many car-related functions, such as navigation and entertainment on the screen," said Shen Feng, executive vice president of NIO.

Shen added that NOMI is not only a simple artificial intelligence system but also an emotional and intelligent car partner.

Source: Reuters