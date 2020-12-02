US Gen.: N. Korea advancing nuclear, missile capabilities

Wednesday, 02 December 2020 (YJC)_ North Korea continues to develop its nuclear and long-range missile capabilities, the top U.S. military officer said.

North Korea continues to develop its nuclear and long-range missile capabilities, but so are South Korea and the United States to deter provocations, the top U.S. military officer said Wednesday.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, also noted the communist state may stage military provocations but said the allies are fully ready and capable to deal with any provocation.

"It is also true that North Korea has advanced their nuclear weapon and missile delivery capabilities. But the deterrence capabilities of not only the Republic of Korea, but also in combination with Japan and most importantly with the United States is very, very significant," the top U.S. military leader said in a webinar hosted by the Washington-based Brookings Institution think tank.

Pyongyang has maintained a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing since November 2017.

Source: Yonhap