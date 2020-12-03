UAE seeking to purchase Israel's Iron Dome missile system

Thursday, 03 December 2020_More than two months after the United Arab Emirates signed a US-brokered agreement at the White house to normalize relations with the Tel Aviv regime, Abu Dhabi's crown prince and de facto ruler of the Persian Gulf country is now interested in purchasing Israeli Iron Dome missile system.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed his great enthusiasm to acquire the system, which is developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, Arabic-language New al-Khalij news website reported on Thursday.

The report added that bin Zayed believes the Pentagon will support the UAE’s efforts to procure the military hardware, given the fact that the Raytheon Company is the major partner in co-production of key components for the Iron Dome's Tamir intercepting missile.

New al-Khalij went on to say that Emirati military officials consider Iron Dome missile system to be very effective and successful, but added that one of its downsides is that its launchers are all located at the same site.